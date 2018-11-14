SMA organises a lecture on Islamic world’s relationship with Europe

The historical and geographical migration of people, either voluntary or forced, is the foundation on which important cultural exchanges and understandings have been built throughout the centuries.

‘Crossroads: Cultural Exchange between the Islamic Civilization, Europe and Beyond’ will examine what lessons can be learned from encounters between different religions and societies, how different cultures have absorbed each other’s ideas and practices, and how the events of the past continue to impact today’s world and will shape the future.

Due to open at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization 15 November ‘Crossroads: Cultural Exchange between the Islamic Civilization, Europe and Beyond’ is a continuation of Sharjah Museums Authority’s long tradition of partnering with important museums and institutions all over the world and marks the third time the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and Sharjah Museums Authority works with the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin on an exhibition collaboration.

In 2008, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and Sharjah Museums Authority collaborated for the first time with the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin for the exhibition ‘The Radiance of Islamic Art - Masterpieces from the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin.’

The exhibit explored Islamic art created between the 10th and 12th Centuries AD and also in the 18th Century AD in a selection of important masterpieces selected from the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin’s collection.