Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates the sixth Downtown Design

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa, Downtown Design introduced this year Downtown Editions a new and curated section within the fair, showcasing limited-edition and bespoke design by individual studios, brands and designers from the Middle East and beyond.

Downtown Design is a major component of Dubai Design Week which returns in its fourth edition this year. Being held from Nov 12 – 17, the event features more than 120 participating companies and 230 events taking place at locations across the city encompassing exhibitions, talks and workshops, tours and experiences for design enthusiasts and public visitors alike.

On this occasion, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commented: "In line with Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, as represented in Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai is building a vibrant, organic and sustainable creative industry that brings together the best of international and home-grown talent. Through its incredible success in the last three years, Dubai Design Week has developed into a true flagship event, cementing Dubai’s status as the regional capital of design.

"Its major component, Downtown Design, has also grown rapidly over the past few years, and I am thrilled to see the noticeable increase in the number of Emirati designers exhibiting in the sixth edition of the fair. The quality of their work is outstanding and speaking with them was truly inspiring.

It is our responsibility to continue supporting these local creators, providing further opportunities for them to take centre stage at fairs like this both locally and internationally," Sheikha Latifa added.