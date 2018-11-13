Mohammed Sorour: Sharjah Stamp Exhibition enhances shopping experience in the emirate

Mohammed Surour expressed honour about the opening of the Sharjah Stamps Exhibition by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), who honoured the event by his presence and patronage.

He praised the turnout of the first day of the exhibition, in which 51 exhibitors from different countries display their exhibits at 144 platforms in the presence of about 35 rare coin sellers, pointing out that the "Palestine Post" is a guest of honour at the exhibition in its first participation in Sharjah.

He added that the exhibition is an additional attraction to the Mall, stressing that the facilities offered to exhibitors and the public will contribute to the presence of larger audience to discover valuable and rare collections of stamps and coins.