Art exhibition and various activities during Kuwaiti Heritage Week

The exhibition will include a variety of activities, including a graphic art exhibition, an intellectual program, different folk arts, cultural programs, as well as a variety of attractive events that reflect the diversity and the richness of the Kuwaiti heritage.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has praised the rich heritage of Kuwait, pointing out that the exhibition provides an opportunity for the visitors , heritage lovers, researchers, and many other specialists to learn more about Kuwaiti culture.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Musallam has further lauded the amazing Kuwaiti heritage which contains various folk arts, promoting the genuine identity of this brotherly country.

His Excellency Al Musallam emphasised that the World Cultural Heritage Weeks comes as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and in line with SIH’s activities to learn about the world heritage and its openness to Arab and international experience.

His Excellency Al Musallam stressed the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge and experiences in order to preserve and maintain the heritage and transmit it to the future generations.