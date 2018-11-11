Sharjah Public Library addresses key challenges that authors face

Organised by the ‘Human Library’, one of Sharjah Public Libraries (SPLs) initiatives, and held at the ‘Writer’s Forum’, the panel comprised Ibrahim Khadim, Media Content Director at National Media Council (NMC), and authors Mariam Al Hammadi, Farah al Mehairi, Hamsa Younis, Omar Al Ameri and Mariam Al Ali, who engaged in a lively discussion and shared their experience with the audience.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Director of SPLs, said: “Our participation in the largest literary event in the emirate is part of our strategic role to promote a culture of reading, which aligns with Sharjah’s cultural movement. During SIBF, we held discussions tackling issues that face authors and hinder them from completing their work. We discussed ways to overcome these obstacles and empower authors to unleash their creativity and complete their work.”

The “Human Library” event is one of SPL’s initiatives that brings together experts willing to share their success stories and expertise with people aspiring to achieve their goals and dreams. The event represents a valuable opportunity for individuals to get motivated and inspired to take a step forward on their personal journey through this community-based interaction as an addition to traditional reading.