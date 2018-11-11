Ministry of Culture, Art Jameel sign an MoU

The MoU was signed at Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative cultural destination developed by Art Jameel, the independent organisation that supports arts, education and heritage in the Middle East and was witnessed by Antonia Carver, Director of Art Jameel. Also in attendance were Sheikh Salem Al Qassemi, Lubna Al Gergawi.

Al Kaabi emphasized that the memorandum of understanding with Art Jameel will contribute to enriching contemporary arts and cultural programs in the UAE. It will activate a cultural movement in the community through a series of workshops and programs that support talented individuals in the field. This partnership will encourage local, regional and global audience to appreciate art and its role as a knowledge tool in developing and preserving national identity and human capabilities.

Al Kaabi said: "Art Jameel is one of the most important investments in the arts and culture sector. It is a vital project that supports contemporary artists and promotes creative entrepreneurship by forging global partnerships with the world's leading art institutions. The Centre also opens doors for the development of an integrated system of jobs in the cultural and creative industries sector. Art Jameel explores the world of art, design and creativity to highlight traditional Islamic art and contemporary art with their ongoing efforts to showcase regional artists at international exhibitions to establish and engage in a dialogue with other cultures and civilizations.”

A significant aspect of the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Art Jameel is the launch of education programmes for the youth focused on exploring contemporary arts. These vital programmes will be held at Jameel Arts Centre, located at Jaddaf Waterfront. The Centre serves as a hub for educational and research initiatives for diverse audiences. Its wider programming embraces partnerships with local, regional and international artists, curators and organisations.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Art Jameel will further strengthen the cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jameel Arts Centre open its doors to the public on the 11th November.