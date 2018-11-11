Parents Council in the Central Region praises the selection of Sharjah as World Book Capital

Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents’ Council in the Central Region, pointed out the importance of interaction of the educational field to express the celebration of this year.

Al Mehyan stressed that the event is an important opportunity to put forward programs and activities, and to find initiatives to highlight the values of human dialogue that the leadership seeks to achieve, and strengthen it in the hearts of students.

He pointed out that the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the development of interest in human being reflected over the past decades in the consolidation of reading as a language of humanitarian treatment, and a material for rapprochement with peoples and a tool to highlight civilization.