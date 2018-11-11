Al Dhaid Club’s delegation visits SIBF

During the visit, the delegation was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.

His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, stressed that the Sharjah International Book Fair has become a remarkable cultural symbol for the UAE and Sharjah, lauding the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote Sharjah’s status as the capital of science and culture.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden has further added that the Club is keen since its establishment to develop its members’ skills.

Khalifa Al Katbi, chairman of the Cultural Committee of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club has praised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for supporting such cultural events in Sharjah.