The concluding ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, and Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba.

The 2- day Festival has included Lebanese folklore and various poems presented by a number of poets.

During the ceremony, certificates and shields were distributed among the government institutions, poets and several participants.