In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri has highlighted the importance of this cultural event, which was launched in 1982 under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on the concluding of the SIBF 2018 , His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri stressed that this Book Fair , which is held in Sharjah, briefed the entire world about the Arab and international civilization.