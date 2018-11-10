Chef Yasmin Nazmi: I rely on healthy vegetarian cuisine in my recipes

Chef Yasmine Nazmi gave her advice to visitors of the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, which uses vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts, while avoiding fried and sugary foods.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of her participation in the cooking corner at SIBF, Chef Yasmine explained that she replaces sugar with dates in the recipes she delivers to the audience, pointing out that she displayed grilled vegetables,100% vegetarian pizza, and vegetable sushi with watermelon and avocado.