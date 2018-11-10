Chef Yasmin Nazmi: I rely on healthy vegetarian cuisine in my recipes

Sharjah 24: Egyptian-French Chef Yasmine Nazmi said that she relies on healthy plants in the recipes she showcased at the 37th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018).
Chef Yasmine Nazmi gave her advice to visitors of the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, which uses vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts, while avoiding fried and sugary foods.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of her participation in the cooking corner at SIBF, Chef Yasmine explained that she replaces sugar with dates in the recipes she delivers to the audience, pointing out that she displayed grilled vegetables,100% vegetarian pizza, and vegetable sushi with watermelon and avocado.