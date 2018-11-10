Sharjah Media Corporation recognises SBA’s efforts

The ceremony, held at the close of SIBF 2018, was attended by Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Manager of Sharjah TV and a number of the Corporation’s media staff.

Al Ameri thanked the Sharjah Media Corporation’s TV and Radio channels and e- platforms, pointing out that the Corporation has been and continues to be part of the success of the Sharjah International Book Fair thanks to its efforts to move the event from Sharjah to its viewers in different countries of the world.

For his part, Salem Ali Al Ghaithi said that the Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the central events in the emirate, and we celebrate it with all our media capabilities as it represents a cultural phenomenon not only for Sharjah or the UAE but also for the wider world. He added that the Corporation was keen to make its platforms an open window to the viewers and listeners to keep up with the exhibition and learn about all that is new, as well as SIBF’s most prominent guests.