Sharjah Media Corporation recognises SBA’s efforts

  • Saturday 10, November 2018 in 6:19 PM
  • Salem Ali Al Ghaithi honours Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC) honoured at its pavilion at the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018), Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), for the efforts SBA has exerted to promote the local and Arab cultural scene.
The ceremony, held at the close of SIBF 2018, was attended by Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Manager of Sharjah TV and a number of the Corporation’s media staff.
 
Al Ameri thanked the Sharjah Media Corporation’s TV and Radio channels and e- platforms, pointing out that the Corporation has been and continues to be part of the success of the Sharjah International Book Fair thanks to its efforts to move the event from Sharjah to its viewers in different countries of the world. 
 
For his part, Salem Ali Al Ghaithi said that the Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the central events in the emirate, and we celebrate it with all our media capabilities as it represents a cultural phenomenon not only for Sharjah or the UAE but also for the wider world. He added that the Corporation was keen to make its platforms an open window to the viewers and listeners to keep up with the exhibition and learn about all that is new, as well as SIBF’s most prominent guests. 