Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates one-year anniversary and over one million visitors

Commenting on the first anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said, "One year ago we spoke about Louvre Abu Dhabi as Abu Dhabi’s gift to the world and today we are proud to have shared it with more than one million visitors already. Louvre Abu Dhabi has become an icon and a favourite destination in Abu Dhabi both for our local communities and visitors to the city.

Our strong collaboration with our French and regional partners supports the museum’s mission to tell universal stories and we thank them. Yet our greatest success, 10 years in the making, is the next generation of Emirati museum professionals who are trained to the highest standard in the cultural sector and are leaders in their field."

UAE residents represent 40 percent of the museum’s total number of visitors. Emirati nationals are in the top two nationalities of residents who visited the museum and is the top nationality of repeat visitors. The museum has 5,000 members to its loyalty programme (Art Club).

Louvre Abu Dhabi has also become a global magnet for international visitors who account for 60 percent of visits. The museum is driving tourism to the Emirate, and visitors comes from all parts of the globe, including the Middle East, Europe and Asia, with France, Germany, China, UK, the US, India and GCC being the top visitors. Overall, India is the top nationality of visitors, including Indian tourists and UAE residents.

The museum has hosted more than 1,000 school trips, 5,000 guided tours, workshops and masterclasses, and programmed 115 special events from Bait Al Oud performances to talks, film screenings and concerts with more than 400 artists from 22 countries including a major show by British pop star Dua Lipa to celebrate its one-year anniversary on 11th November. The Manga Lab, a special space to experience contemporary Japanese culture, has been popular with teenagers and young adults and is open until 5th January, 2019.