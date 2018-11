Frauke Heard Bey added to a statement for “Sharjah24” that she came to Abu Dhabi at 1967 and joined the Centre for Documentation and Research - which later became the National Archives.

The German author pointed out that she have research resulted in several books and over 75 articles in foreign academic journals, joint books, published seminar papers and reviews, and she hope to be next year at SIBF to share her new books from new series, because it’s a great culture event.