‘Sharjah Youth’ stimulates creative talents of Young People at SIBF

  • Friday 09, November 2018 in 7:35 PM
Sharjah 24: In line with its efforts to discover talented young people from age category 13 to 18 years, and to stimulate their creative talents, Sharjah Youth launched a number of innovative workshops within the pavilion of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018), which will conclude its thirty-seventh edition Saturday.
The workshops aimed to enhance the spirit of competition and challenge among participants, develop their thinking skills and mental abilities, and instill in them the concept of teamwork, respect and acceptance of others. 
 
Young visitors to SIBF showed remarkable interaction with Sharjah Youth’s workshops. 
 
The participation of Sharjah's youth also included the distribution of brochures and leaflets as well as the most important programmes and activities organised by Sharjah Youth throughout the year.