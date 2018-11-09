Artist Saif Al Ghanim praises Department of Culture’s efforts to enrich artistic movement

This came in his exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his participation in the Al Hisn Operetta as part of the 3rd Kalba Cultural Festival, which the department launched Thursday evening.

Al-Ghanim said: "A few weeks ago we were in Al Dhaid city, and have recently participated in Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Festival. Today, we are in Kalba… an interesting and distinctive programme which highlights the history and heritage of cities through respectable works of art."

He pointed to the quality of organisation and preparation of the department’s events and festivals in various cities, appreciating the keenness of a number of senior stars to participate in these festivals, which revive and enrich the artistic and cultural movement in the region.

Talking about Kalba Cultural Festival, Al Ghanim commented: "We have presented the public with a unique work; we hope that the elements of pleasure and suspense in the work have been appreciated by the audience."