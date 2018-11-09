Artist Fatima Al Hosani: ‘Al Hisn Operetta’ is a unique work of art

Al Hosani expressed her pleasure to participate in the events of the Festival as one of the galaxy of stars, who participated in the dramatic work of Al Hisn operetta.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Hosani said that the operetta was integrated and distinctive in all its details, both in terms of acting, directing, decor and sound and visual effects and other elements.

She considered the interaction and the large audience from across the country who came to see the festival and the operetta as a clear evidence that the event succeeded in in achieving its goals and providing fun for viewers.

She praised the efforts of the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region and its cultural and art activities, which include various cities in the region.