Huge turnout of fans for YouTube ‘Superwoman’ Lily Singh at SIBF 2018

Boasting more than 14 million followers on YouTube and more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram, Canadian Singh is one of today’s highest paid YouTube stars.

Singh began her YouTube channel back in 2010 under the pseudonym Superwoman, because, since she was a little girl, she had always imagined having an invisible “S” marked on her chest, meaning she was capable of anything and everything.

Posting regular videos in which she plays herself and her fictional parents, Singh posts reactions to events and trending topics in the world and frequently collaborates with celebrities. Singh created her second channel called SuperwomanVlogs, where she chronicles her daily life.

Talking about her first book, How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, Singh helped to clarify the difference between a boss and a ‘bawse’. “A boss is someone in the workplace that has done well, that people listen to. A bawse is someone that is conquering the world; they don’t just survive life, they conquer it.”

Using her own narrative, she explains that there are no shortcuts to success. “There are no escalators. Only stairs.”

Being authentic is essential to Singh when it comes to her work. “I am always 100% myself,” she says. “Especially when it comes to my blog.” It’s this honesty that leads her to talk candidly about what is needed for success: hard work, self-awareness, commitment and strength. It’s also important to prepare for making mistakes and welcome hard truths. “Choose to conquer your life, not simply survive it,” she says.

“My journey on YouTube has taught me to be comfortable with who I am; to be comfortable in my own skin.”

Describing herself before her success Singh says she was “confused and without purpose”. Today, however, she says she is “loud, grateful and fortunate”.

Something Singh’s fans have in common with the star, leaving the Fair with her inspirational words still ringing loud in their ears and feeling grateful and fortunate that they finally got to meet their hero.