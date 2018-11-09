Fatima Bint Abdulmalek School wins Lughati Cup 2018

For the second year in a row, Fatima bint Abdulmalek School won the Lughati Cup, and was awarded the cup in addition to AED 10,000. Al Husain School for Girls ranked second, and won AED 7,000, while Abdullah Omran Trayem School took third position and a cash prize of AED 5,000.

Badria Al Ali, Lughati’s Manager, congratulated the winners and pointed out that the audience as well as the judges were awed by the exceptional language skills of all participants. Especially notable prowess was seen in their grammar, eloquence and pronunciation.

“According to linguist studies, the language of any nation, ethnic group or community is at risk if 30% of its members stops learning it, particularly because they did not come into contact with it properly in their early childhood. The advanced levels of all participants at Lughati Cup 2018 indicate that our Arabic language is able to face the challenges, as long as we are proud of it and we are keen to learn it,” said Badria Al Ali.

“Each year, this contest takes Lughati’s efforts forward in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the public schools in the Emirate of Sharjah. Lughati’s success and array of achievements indicate that the development of technology-based Arabic learning methods stimulated the students to learn it and explore its beauty and wonders,” she added.

This year’s edition of Lughati cup saw a fierce competition, and the advanced language skills of all participants reflected their schools’ dedication to teaching Arabic and instilling it in the students.

The judging panel comprised a host of educational professionals, academics and Arabic Language experts, namely, Dr. Fawzi Walid, Dr. Zeidan Alwa and Professor Maryam Al Hawai.