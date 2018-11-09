Latifa Labseer: SIBF is a cultural event that concerns all creators

She told “Sharjah 24”, "that the exhibition is a global cultural event with excellence of interest to all creators, and knows the world them.

"This is not the first time I have participated in the world cultural event, which has become a milestone for writers and authors. It is a very important event for every creative person," She said.

Latifa Labseer explained that her participation in the exhibition is the subject of the short story, which is the filed in which she specialized, noting that she wrote many of the literature in the field of story and criticism.