Haitham bin Saqr: Kalba Cultural Festival is a mirror of the history and heritage of the city

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi praised the success of the Kalba Cultural Festival, which kicked off on Thursday evening, and expressed his admiration for Obriet Al Hisn, highlighted the history of the city.

Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba said in a statement to “Sharjah24” that the festival reflected an important aspect of the history of Kalba, its cultural component and its popular heritage.

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr, thanked the interaction and attendance of the people, paid tribute to the first day of the festival, which witnessed the participation of a large crowd of stars.