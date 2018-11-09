Alexandra Von Han: SIBF this year is full of indescribable activity

In a statement to "Sharjah 24", she praised the remarkable attendance of the exhibition, pointing out that the number of visitors was much more than she expected.

Alexandra said she was happy to come to Sharjah from Berlin to attend the exhibition, adding that she lived in Abu Dhabi five years ago.

Canadian author Alexandra Von Han said she launched her book "The Culinary Magic of the Emirates" at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

She explained that the book is full of beautiful Emirati stories and recipes, and that it is suitable for schools and for cooking purposes and intellectual purposes and stories.