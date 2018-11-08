SIBF 2018 teaches children the language of metaphoric demonstrations

After giving it a fair amount of thought and with a few protests from children who found it difficult to articulate their emotions through painting all relented. They then drew objects like fruits and vegetables that they didn’t like eating to human figures that they didn’t particularly admire. Following this, Paolo asked them to blow coloured bubbles on their sheets. When asked Paolo about the purpose of this activity, he said, “the idea is conveying to children that when you don’t like something, then you do not need complain in a violent way”.

Paolo further says, “let out your steam and aggression in a creative way. That’s what we try to teach the children. Bubbles are like dreams they overlap. The activity is metaphoric. To get people to come together as communities and break barriers that divide them, be it political, social or personal. It’s a way to find relief for your frustrations”.

The workshop is therefore aimed at teaching students the idea of symbolic speech and nonverbal expression.