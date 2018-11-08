Chef Hassan M’Souli Gives SIBF 2018 a True Taste of Morocco

“When life gives you lemons, make. . . preserved lemons” should be Moroccan Chef Hassan M’Souli’s new catchphrase, as he showed the crowds how to make one of the most widely used dishes in Morocco, with the country’s most widely used ingredient.

Preserved lemons – also called pickled lemons – add a salty, distinctive lemon flavor to a variety of dishes, including tagines and crisp, fresh salads. A family recipe, M’Souli says it’s certain to add a “wow” factor whenever used.

Next up, M’Souli talked the audience through his own creation and his very favourite dish to make – and eat – Dates in Café. Combing two things Arabia absolutely loves: dates and coffee, it’s fair to say that M’Souli had won the crowd over from the very start.

Leaving the dates to marinate in espresso coffee for 14 days, so they become soft and treacle like, they are then served with orange blossom water, Frangelico and ruby grapefruit zest, and a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.