Sharjah Events Hosts ‘Japanese Artworks by Emirati Hands’ at SIBF

The "Japanese Artworks by Emirati Hands" is in line with the theme of the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, celebrating Japan as the guest of honour thanks to its iconic cultural status and outstanding achievements in various walks of life.

The Sharjah Events stand for the first time offers the talented Amna Darmaki the opportunity to interact with visitors from around the world, who have lauded her interest in and mastery over the complex Japanese language and script.

Speaking on the occasion, Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of the Government Communication Department at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) voiced the keenness of the Bureau to support emerging Emirati talent and promote cultural exchange with rich, ancient civilisations like Japan. He said that the Bureau’s initiative is aimed at encouraging and showcasing young Emirati talents and artists like Amna Darmaki who has been a major attraction at the Sharjah Events stand attracting throngs of visitors during book breaks.

Commenting on the growing popularity of the SIBF, Al Hammadi said that it is an ideal platform for various cultures of the world to meet and learn from each other while contributing to the greater cultural and knowledge exchange and communication between various generations and peoples. It also offers opportunities to identify rare cultural talents and creativity. The SGMB initiative is open to visitors on Thursday and Friday (Nov 8 & 9) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the book fair, being held from October 31 to November 10 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Sharjah Events is a website dedicated to everything happening in the Emirate – all events, conferences and social, cultural, economic and sports activities -- throughout the year.

