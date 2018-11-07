International Publishers: Sharjah Publishing City integrated an infrastructure

This came during a visit by a delegation of 430 Arab and international publishers to the city, on the sidelines of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where they learned about the city's facilities within an area of 40 thousand square meters, with 600 offices equipped and furnished for business owners and publishers, as well as 6000 metres dedicated to those wishing to have their own space.

The delegation, which brought together publishers from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, was briefed about the most important advantages that the city offers to publishers. During the brief, Salem Omar Salem, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, highlighted the freedom of ownership for all nationalities, the freedom to full capital and profits transfer, exemption from import and export tax for companies and individuals, in addition to reduced costs on the level of employment, energy, living, printing and logistics costs.

Salem affirmed that the aim of this visit is not only to inform the publishers about the facilities and services provided by the city, but also to listen to their views and exchange with them opinion on the most important challenges facing the sector and share ideas that will enhance the role of publishers and promote publishing for all concerned with the book industry.