Fifth SIBF/ALA conference discusses next generation library services

The conference is one of the main highlights of the 37th edition of the book fair, and has held two warm-up sessions focused on the role of school librarians in bringing positive change in society, and shed light on ACRL (Association of College & Research Libraries) framework for information literacy for higher education.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) welcomed the attending delegates to the main programme of the fifth edition of the conference on Wednesday, which is the only ALA event organised by the association outside the US.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you all to the fifth annual SIBF/ALA Conference in Sharjah. The continued success of this conference stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great emphasis on the promotion of education and knowledge in society. Education is a pillar of positive change, and libraries are the driving force behind it,” said Al Ameri during his welcoming address.

He added: “The book is not just a storehouse of knowledge. It is a part of our culture and history that needs to be preserved just like our monuments and architecture. Modern technologies are rapidly changing the ways in which we receive and share knowledge. The the role of libraries must be changed and preserved too in the light of all the challenges that digitisation has posed before us. This library conference is a platform where we need to discuss how we can do that together and how we can do it effectively.”

The 2018–19 ALA President, Loida Garcia-Febo’s keynote remarks, titled ‘Libraries = Strong Communities’, followed where she highlighted libraries as pillars of education and how they are at the intersection of supporting human rights, the efforts that need to be made to strengthen universal access to information.

“This season is fantastic. Just a few weeks ago I was at the European Union Parliament advocating for libraries, and today I am here conversing with you, library advocates, on my first visit to beautiful Sharjah.

“This is a pivotal time for libraries and the communities we serve. The global information environment is being transformed by new policies, new technologies and renewed focus on the communities served. This is certainly a time to re-think and re-imagine the relationship between libraries, librarians, local, and global organisations. Governments, the private sector, civil society, and national and international institutions should make an international commitment to ensure that everyone has access to, understands, and is able to use and share the information that is necessary to enrich their lives.

“Let’s work together to continue building communities because Libraries = Strong Communities. We can do this!” she said.

Following the opening addresses, the SIBF/ALA Conference 2018 programme got under way, with yesterday’s schedule including the topics ‘Empowering Local Innovation in Public and School Libraries: Thinking out of the Box,’ ‘School Librarians of the Year: Sharing Stories, Lessons, and Keys to Successes’ and ‘Public Libraries Transform the Arab World.’

This year’s SIBF/ALA Conference sees 25-plus activities and discussions, which have involved 300 experts from university, public, school, government and private libraries from 18 countries around the world. These will include discussions on topics like, ‘Next Generation Library Services’; ‘How to Create a Research Data Management Initiative in Your Library’; ‘Public Libraries, Manufacturing, Making & Technology – A Recipe for Success’; ‘Impact of Globalisation and Digitisation on Representing Information Sources’; ‘Creating a Welcoming Environment for All: The Brunei Public Library Experience’; Libraries and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, among others.

Commenced in 2014, the partnership programme between SBA and ALA aims to evaluate the challenges and opportunities for libraries and archiving services in an age of increasing digitalisation and technological advancements.

Running until Saturday, November 10 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the 37th edition of SIBF 2018 is exhibiting more than 20 million books, 1.6 million titles, 80,000 new book titles and 1,874 publishing houses from 77 countries worldwide. The fair is themed ‘A Tale of Letters,’ this year.