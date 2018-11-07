SIBF 2018 kitchen is tossing up Japan’s best comfort foods

Among the many ways that the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is bringing world cultures together on one platform for people from all ethnic backgrounds to experience and learn from, their Guest of Honour programme, which celebrates Japan this year.

Part of this cultural exchange is gastronomical, and is seeing several accomplished Japanese chefs sharing insights about their colourful, seasonal cuisine with SIBF 2018 visitors. On the menu last evening was the present-day classic Japanese dish, the tendon tempura rice bowl, by chef Hiroto Akama, who spends a lot of his time travelling to introduce his home cuisine to people around the world.

Chef Akama stressed on the emphasis of fresh, seasonal ingredients in traditional Japanese dishes. “In Japanese cuisine, the use of different colours is key. There must be five at least – red, green, yellow, white and black. I am using bean, eggplant and sweet potato, but feel free to use whatever is seasonal and readily available.”

Turning the audience’s attention to the consistency of the batter, he said: “If the batter mix isn’t smooth and the water you mix the tempura batter into isn’t refrigerated, the tempura won’t be crisp.”

Once the tempura was fried to a perfect golden colour, steaming Japanese rice was placed into tasting bowls, sprinkled with crumbled nori seaweed, topped with the tempura and drizzled with heated tendon sauce. The finished tendon bowls were thoroughly enjoyed by the audience, many of who were had a taste of traditional Japanese comfort food for the first time.

Hiroto works as head chef in Akura restaurant in Osakaya Hiinano Yu in Wakayama Prefecture. During the course of his demonstrations at SIBF 2018, he will be teaching other all-time Japanese classics like the chilled rice noodles, nigiri sushi, various ramen recipes, fruit daifuku, and others.