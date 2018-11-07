13 international theatrical performances at Masrah Al Qasba

The event is part of the Emirate's efforts to enrich the cultural environment among all segments of society and contribute to Sharjah's pioneering position in education and knowledge, especially after being named the "World Book Capital 2019”

The ‘World of Stories’ collection comprises of 13 musicals that seek to educate the kids on music and classical tales and stories as well as spread the message of love and peace. The shows aim to spread inspirational messages to stimulate youngsters to build their self-confidence and enhance self-esteem.

The list of theatre shows includes: Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio, Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, Pocahontas, Aladdin, Ariel, Sindbad, Hercules, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Beauty and the Beast and Snow Queen.

Originally written by the Scottish novelist and Playwright, Sir James Matthew Barrie in 1904, Peter Pan will be performed at Masrah al Qasba – Theatre on November 8, 9, 2018. Aimed at enriching school students and families, there will be five shows presented with 3 shows on Thursday at 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 07:00 p.m., and 2 shows on Friday at 05:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m.

Peter Pan is the tale of a young boy who never grows up. Using pixie dust, he flies around the world and stumbles upon many adventures. He meets Wendy, a girl who goes on an adventure with him to the mythical island ‘Neverland’, where they face the pirate, Captain Hook and his evil comrades. The audience can embark into a fantasy filled journey which seeks to ignite children’s imagination using cutting-edge technologies at Masrah Al Qasba, which is equipped with advanced sound and lighting devices to provide an exceptional experience to visitors.

Catering to families, Charles Perrault’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be performed on 21, 22 December 2018, at 05:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m. each day. The story is about a beautiful princess who pricks her finger on a spindle of a spinning wheel and falls into an enchanted sleep with the help of magical fairies. She was cursed to die but the fairies remedied the curse. Her endless sleep will only be broken upon a kiss from a young prince, who’s destined to be her true love. The play will address different ethics and values that exhibit the message of goodness, love and sacrifice.

Khuloud Al Junaibi, Al Qasba Manager, said: “Hosting the ‘World of Stories’ collection aligns with our goal and on-going dedication to provide an edutainment platform for families. This platform is aimed at bringing together all family members to fulfil their aspiration and passion. Throughout the year, Al Qasba will be hosting a collection of international stage plays that cater to all people of all age groups and cultures.”

“The 250-seat at ‘Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre’ offers residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah an opportunity to enjoy live theatre shows and musical-style performances as well as interact with the stage actors. This platform allows them to watch the live shows and listen to music that transports them to the world of adventures.” she added.

Tickets for the plays are available at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Information Desks or through https://platinumlist.net/