Visitors hail diversity of books on display at SIBF

Commenting on this year’s edition of SIBF, visitors said that the have noticed a distinct difference between this year’s edition and the previous editions in terms of the wide variety of books that meet all segments and age groups, in addition to the large number of visitors and those interested in reading.

They expressed their happiness as they toured the exhibition. They pointed to the distinguished cultural activities that have taken place, which included many seminars and book signing ceremonies for the most important Arab, regional and international writers.