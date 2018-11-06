The comfort of Irish cuisine comes to SIBF 2018

“Locally sourced indigenous produce is the key to good cooking”, says Kevin as he places the fresh scallops on a round disc of puff pastry, slitting them carefully from the middle and arranging them like a disc on his plate. He quickly prepares some lemon zest adding a dash of olive oil to it. He then seasons it with salt and pepper before shoving it in the oven for 15 minutes. After, a while he serves it with lemon dressed lamb lettuce.

Home and family in Ireland play an important part in Irish food and cooking with the kitchen still the heart of every home with Irish hospitality and their love of celebrating renowned throughout the world. “I want people to give up eating processed food and turn to real fresh foods instead. Create one simple dish, sit down as a family and eat together. That’s important”.

Today, younger chefs have embraced the heritage of their food and often work with familiar recipes creating them in new ways that’s known as Fusion food. But outside the cities, Irish food predominantly remains traditional and hearty fare from recipes handed down over generations.

But when asked about the current generation’s obsession with healthy nutrition, calorie watch queer dietary choices, demonizing almost all types of foods, Kevin says, “We should think and talk about food positively. Our cuisine is founded upon crops and animals farmed in the country’s temperate climate. Just buy and eat fresh, locally produced seasonal stuff”.