Bestselling author shares the process of her remarkable success

The 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair ventured into the dark spaces of “Suspense and Mystery,” in a panel discussion with Kim Howe and Dr. Ahmed Hussein Asiri, a well renowned author and moderated by Lamya Tawfik.

“In my novel ‘The Freedom Broker,’ my main character is Thea Paris, who is a strong, talented woman with humanizing vulnerability, including type 1 diabetes. I hope the character might resonate, and perhaps encourage anyone with an illness that they can still reach for their dreams,” explained Kim Howe.

She elucidated that in writing suspense and thrilling novels, writers should be able to build a world that transports readers between space and time. She gains inspiration from real life hostages like Peter Moore, who was held as a hostage for over 946 days in Iraq.

“He was tied up to a radiator and saw only the crack of a wall for days. Anyone would lose their mind, but he built train tracks in cracks. He could sketch them out easily upon return to his home country as his imagination was in full swing. He spent countless hours interviewing and talking to his pillow. Such stories inspire me to write and create real characters,” related Kim Howe.

She also explored how cliffhangers are important and that it can be build upon with short chapters which ends with interesting elements, so the reader will be persuaded to continue reading into the depths of the night. She also addressed combat scenes that requires necessary expertise.

The second part of the session involved Dr. Ahmed Hussein who explored various motives in this genre. He ventured from science fiction to crime to horror. He explained that thrillers proliferated according to the troubles the world faced. When cold war was ongoing, the spy genre became very popular. When scientific progress was in the spotlight, stories like Frankenstein became very popular.

Both the speakers expounded that real-life events inspires good literature and novels rely on facts to come across as authentic and real.