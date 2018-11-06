Animals brought to life during interactive workshop

Using several of the published children’s books that she has illustrated as inspiration, including Waiting for Hugo and The Five Senses of Love, Richards tasked the children with creating their favourite animal, using two circles to create the body and the head. She then showed the children how to add shadow, and enhance the background by adding a skyline, rolling hills and trees.

Once the outlines were complete, the children could allow their imaginations to run wild further, decorating their pictures with splashes of vibrant colour by using a variety of highlighters, illuminated materials, crayons and neon stickers.

It’s the first time that Richards – who lives in Australia – has participated in a literature festival and is impressed at the number and quality of books on display and the high standard of activities on offer at SIBF.

“I found out about the Sharjah International book Fair from an author friend in Australia,” Richards says. “It’s so exciting to come to another part of the world and see so many books and children so excited to learn more about literature and take part so enthusiastically in the workshops.”