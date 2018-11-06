Scientific LED show lights up Sharjah International Book Fair 2018

Wowing the crowds with a fast-paced, energetic, electric performance, the Scientific Light Show told the tale of three scientists and one ‘monster’ and their battle for control.

Mirroring the tale of Frankenstein, the 15-minute performance begins with three scientists conducting a series of experiments in their lab, before a burst of ‘electricity’ sees them fall to the ground and a ‘monster’ come alive in all his fluorescent glory. With the ‘monster’ also providing energy to the scientists, it’s not long before the quartet is fully illuminated, performing a rage of, quite literally, electric dance routines to some of today’s best loved pop songs and hits from the ‘80s.

With the entire auditorium plunged into complete darkness, the full effect of the neon LEDs can be truly appreciated and you quickly forget that you are watching dancers, doing your best, instead, to keep up with the red, white and green lights as they dance around.