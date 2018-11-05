Catherine Pelosi runs three various workshops during SIBF 2018

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the Australian writer introduces her Quark's Academy, through which the children will learn different things about science, invention, and writing creatively. Other workshop includes activities of creating characters of the stories. The third workshop includes learning the best way on how children can write their own stories.

Commenting on this gorgeous event, she has further lauded this cultural event, emphasising that it is a fantastic event where so many visitors, children, and families gather from all over the world to share their love of reading and wiring.