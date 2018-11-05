The power of literature to enhance people’s understanding of each other discussed at SIBF 2018

Part of the fair’s guest of honour programme, which is shedding the light on the cultural achievements and literary offerings of Japan this year, the panel comprised four acclaimed literary personalities, Director of UAE-Japan Cultural Center, Naoko Kishida, who has written books in Japanese describing the Arab culture; Syrian novelist Fadi Azzam whose first novel, Sarmada, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2012; award-winning Japanese novelist, Kanako Nishi, one of whose novels “i" is centred around the life of a Syrian girl; and Shogo Oketani, award-winning Japanese novelist, editor and co-translator of America and Other Poems by Ayukawa Nobuo, for which he received the Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission Award.

Kishida observed: “When I translate, especially works by the UAE’s top leaders and dignitaries, I need to be very careful about the way the meaning of each word will be interpreted by different cultures. The world tolerance, for example, means very different when put in the Arabic and Japanese contexts. Even though the two countries share a long history, there are religious, political and cultural differences, which need to be conveyed to the reader in a simple, yet entertaining way. This is my challenge.”

She added: “I write in Japanese about the Arab culture and would like to translate it into Arabic is because my intention for literature to help understand the world better. I have been living in the UAE for 30 years, and when it comes to the Japanese people, several are of the mentality that Arab people are dangerous, that they are all terrorists. I want to tell the people in my country and all Japanese diaspora around the world that this is a beautiful culture.”

The floor was taken next by Fadi Azzam who emphasised the need for more stories of the Syrian people’s pain and sufferings to be brought to light, saying everyone should pick up a pen and write down their experiences, irrespective of whether they are an author or not.

Powell asked Nishi about her decision to portray a Syrian girl who is adopted by a Japanese mother and an American father in her novel, i since she comes from a privileged background.

“Of course, I feel the need to make the novel entertaining, and we need journalism to communicate the facts. But, I feel like journalism is a sort of a straight line that goes from point A to point B, and the curving line in between signifies our feelings. With a novel we can get to that place, and search out on that curving line.”

Shogo shed light on the creative processes of reaching people through different mediums. He said: “To be honest, whether I am translating or writing, I am sort of always sitting outside of Japan. When I translated for this renowned Japanese poet I jumped right in, but when I was translating Jeng Boys, for instance, and it didn’t go anywhere in Japanese and eventually it came out as an English translation that I worked on, it was easier to get it outside to the world in English. So, when I’m writing or translating, I am looking for that ‘outsider’ I guess.

“If out of a hundred people reading, even if just that one person gets it, then it’s really enough for me.”

The panel also shed light on authors writing about a particular culture – for instance the one the belong to – in the language of the culture that they want to send their message across to, or communicate with.