Critical thinking adds a new dimension to children’s imaginations at SIBF 2018

Children were seen playing with games like Gobblet Gobblers, Dr Eureka, Pengoloo to name a few. These are powerful strategies for generating quality thinking in many learning situations that have often been used in business environments in the UAE as well.

The idea behind the session was to engage children with games that allowed thinking in innovative ways. The strategies used in these carefully selected set of games by Khaled was to hone different skill sets in children, “these games that I have chosen over a span of 4 years from different countries like the US, Poland, New Zealand, Germany keeping in mind the traditions of the UAE not only engage them entertainingly but they are filled with lots of fantastic thinking strategies and challenges.”