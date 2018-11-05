Food confusion decoded at SIBF 2018

“By fretting about food, we turn happy occasions into sources of fear and anxiety. Rather, we should think and talk about food positively, carefully pick our ingredients and then combine our favorite sweet and savory flavors into one delicious meal.” Holmes has been teaching Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018) visitors how to cook healthy meals full of simple ingredients.

Full of colour and nutrients Lee dished out an easy to cook recipe using certain basic ingredients like carrot, capsicum, cloves, soya sauce, quinoa and some fresh leaves and herbs and Viola! “Quinoa San choy bow” was ready in 15 minutes. Bursting with flavors this recipe was an instant hit with every member of the audience who found it not only hugely palatable but a treat to their eyes.

Lee who has been creating her own recipes over the past eight years has written 9 books already. She ventured into this area after she herself suffered from chronic digestion problems and autoimmune diseases because she binged on processed and junk food for years, “After suffering for years, I started making my own recipes and then just sharing it with family and close friends on my blog. But then people started reaching out to me and that’s when I thought of bringing this to a wider audience”.

“There is no one-size-fits-all healthy diet. Our dietary choices must be made of wholesome foods that are affordable, based on locally available foodstuffs and meet cultural preferences. Therefore, all we need to remember is that our immune system defends our body against infections and several diseases. So, the idea is not to demonize food, but to make clean choices”. Lee Holmes concluded.