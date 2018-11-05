SWSF raises awareness at SIBF2018

The training, which was hosted by the "Exhibition Theater", aims to raise the awareness of the importance of sports and the role it plays in the preservation of human health, as well as the opportunity to participate in a series of competitions under the supervision of a group of trainers.

The competition saw a great deal of interaction among the children, who wore the costumes for each game to provide high levels that aroused the enthusiasm of the audience.

In addition to the exercises and competitions, SWSF organised an educational session highlighting the importance of sports and maintaining fitness.