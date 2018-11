Dr. Al Mutawakel Taha thanked Sharjah on a statement for “Sharjah24” for this exhibition and the invitation to participate. He wished that these events would continue, noting that he will participate in three events in the exhibition.

Dr. Al Mutawakel Taha added that the Sharjah International Book Fair is characterized by organisation and various events, and the great attendance of the public, writers and novelists, in addition to the quality of the participants.