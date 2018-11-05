Ahmed bin Rakad: 650,000 visitors to SIBF in 5 days

Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the exhibition tells the story of success, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the success story of Emirati culture, for the world countries.

Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority confirmed that this great attendance by the visitors at SIBF demonstrates the strength of the word, the love of culture and the book.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri explained that lectures, workshops, cultural and literary seminars, poetry evenings, launching and signing of new books at the exhibition are witnessing great attending.