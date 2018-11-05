Ahmed bin Rakad: 650,000 visitors to SIBF in 5 days

  • Monday 05, November 2018 in 1:11 AM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, announced that the 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair, (SIBF 2018) has attracted more than 650,000 visitors since its launch on 31 October.
Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the exhibition tells the story of success, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the success story of Emirati culture, for the world countries.
 
Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority confirmed that this great attendance by the visitors at SIBF demonstrates the strength of the word, the love of culture and the book.
 
His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri explained that lectures, workshops, cultural and literary seminars, poetry evenings, launching and signing of new books at the exhibition are witnessing great attending.