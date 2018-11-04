Manu S. Pillai at SIBF 2018: My grandmother’s storytelling is what got me into writing

Upon being asked about his keen interest in the ruling dynasties and royals in southern India, which is also the subject of his second work, Rebel Sultans: The Deccan from Khilji to Shivaji, the author said that his interactions with his grandmother as a young boy and her vivid storytelling made him curious enough to dig deeper into the region’s history and culture, and eventually take up writing on these subjects.

“I’d say the choice was made for me. I’d visit my grandmother in Kerala every summer and listening to her stories. Some were comical, the others were tragic. She’d narrate tales of love and heartbreak; stories about cruelty and cast, agricultural communities. Her flair had me hooked and my lens started to zoom back. I brought the entire region into my study.”

Manu doesn’t know how to read or write in Malayalam but that didn’t stop him from writing the Ivory Throne. The author said that contrary to popular assumptions, not knowing the language wasn’t ever an obstacle because of the period in history he chose to research and write about. “It is a legitimate criticism, but not knowing the language would have been a challenge if I was looking into a more historical era. My dealings were within the colonial era, and all the primary material was largely written in English.”

“The father of Malayalam literature – his journal entries are all in English, his love letters to the senior maharani of Travancore from the 1860s are in English, the dairies kept by her father in the 1920s are also in English. All the British records, the Travancore state manual, the archaeological reports of the early 20th century, all census reports, are all in English,” he added.