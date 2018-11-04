SIBF guest of honour delights crowds with classical music concert

The 90-minute performance saw the duo play 10 pieces of music by renowned composers Fritz Kreisler, Jules Massenet, Igor Stravinsky, Pablo De Sarasate and Vittorio Monti, and violinists Niccolo Paganini and Henryk Wieniawski, along with a selection of traditional Japanese songs.

Embarking on an unforgettable musical journey, the audience was first treated to a rendition of perhaps one of the greatest pieces ever written in the violin repertoire, Preludium and Allegro. Demanding of so many various techniques, Onshi delivered a faultless performance, complimented beautifully by Ochi on the piano.

Next up was the romantic, often dramatic Cantabile, followed by the playful, up-tempo Scherzo Tarantella, dramatic Thais Meditation, bold Suite Italienne and more classical Syncopation, Liebesleid, Zapateado, and Csardas; the inclusion of traditional Japanese songs, Momiji, Narayama, Satonoaki, Sakura Sakura, Furusato and Akatonbo providing the audience with a privileged introduction to Japanese music.

Japan is this year’s guest of honour at SIBF, providing attendees with a real taste of the Far East’s culture. Much like Sharjah, Japan has a rich history of cultural achievements and boasts many renowned intellectuals, authors and artists in cinema, music and literature.

In addition to interactive workshops, teaching youngsters the likes of origami, bookbinding and Japenese calligraphy, some of Japan’s most prolific authors will also be in attendance throughout the 11-day festival. There will also be a special screening of Japan’s NHK World Documentary, Ninja Truth.