Soha Ali Khan added on a statement to “Sharjah24” that she is very proud to bring her book “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous” on Sharjah and to share it with the audiences, which is so interested and educated.

Soha Ali Khan confirmed that SIBF is incredible fair, one of the largest book fair in the whole world including avid reader, huge number of interesting and useful books, real intellectuals and creators.