Rewayat brings a stellar collection of books to Arabic readers at SIBF 2018

From the good old classic to dystopia, science fiction, history, psychological thrillers to contemporary writings, these translations will go a long way in enriching the Arab book lover’s literary perspectives, and also offers a great impetus to the global translations movement that has enabled a vibrant sharing of ideas and substantial cultural export.

The works include:

Translated by Ahmed Al Ali, The Handmaid's Tale, needs no introduction. It is one of the best works in dystopian fiction by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, originally published in 1985 and recently adapted into a critically-acclaimed television series.

A more recent work of historical fiction by Atwood, The Blind Assassin (2000), is also on the list. Translated by Eman Asaad, the novel is set in Canada and uses a unique narrative style that set in the present day, referring to previous events that span the twentieth century. Time magazine named it the best novel of 2000 and included it in its list of the 100 greatest English-language novels since 1923.

Flaubert's Parrot by Julian Barnes has been translated by Bander Alharbi. The novel was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1984 and won the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize the following year.

Another one of Barnes’ more recent creations from the historical genre, The Noise of Time (2016), translated by Ohood Almukhaini concerns itself with the life of Dmitri Shostakovich, a Russian composer of Soviet times, and the anguished compromises he made under Stalin.

The 1975 historical fiction by American novelist, E.L. Doctrow, Ragtime, set in in the New York City area from 1902 until 1912, with brief scenes towards the end describing the United States' entry into World War I in 1917, also features on the list. It has been translated by Ali Almajnooni.

British writer Ian McEwan’s second novel, the psychological fiction, The Comfort of Strangers (1975) set in an unnamed city is a gripping read, and has been translated by Ahmed Al Ali.

Ameen Saleh has translated the screenplay for the 1967 Italian film directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, “Edipo Re”. Pasolini adapted the screenplay from the famous Greek tragedy, Oedipus Rex. This is another period tragedy Arabic readers will now be able to savour.

Jim Shepard, one of America's finest writers, brings the Warsaw orphanage to life in The Book of Aron. Regarded a modern masterpiece by leading international critics, the novel presents a memorable Holocaust narrative. The translation is done by Ameenah Alhasan.

Ahmed Hassan Almoaini adds to this luminous collection, Ya Gyasi’s award-winning debut historical fiction novel Homegoing, published in 2016. Each chapter in the novel follows a different descendant of an Asante woman named Maame, starting with her two daughters.

Book no. 10 in the series is the critically-acclaimed 1992 novel by Michael Ondaatje, The English Patient, and has been translated by Osama Esber.

After all that heavy prose, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize winning poetry collection by American poet John Ashberry, Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, has also made the cut. It has been translated by Ghassan Alkhunaizi.

All of the above work are available for browsing and purchase at the Kalimat Group stand at SIBF 2018, which runs at Sharjah’s Expo Centre until next Saturday, November 10.

Rewayat specializes in publishing Arabic and translated novels targeting young adults and adults, using advanced methods of publishing adopted in the contemporary publishing industry. Rewayat strives to become an open house for literary talent in the Gulf region and Arab world.