Soha Ali Khan on self-acceptance and to never stop being a student

In the evening of the fourth day at the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, Soha Ali Khan meets her fans and discusses her book. She confided that it wasn’t an easy process as she had to be mindful of what she shares and what she doesn’t. The story isn’t merely about her but about her family.

Being the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, having Sharmila Tagore as her mother, recognized as Saif Ali Khan’s sister, and recently, being Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law, gives her an insight into being moderate.

During her fan meet session, she spoke about how writing is a cathartic process that allows her to laugh at herself and deepen her self-acceptance. She discussed about the conflict that arises for her child as well as her brother’s son from being placed in the limelight at such a young age.

“It was our choice as adults to get into the film industry, but the kids haven’t made that decision yet,” remarked Soha. On the morning of the fifth day at the Sharjah International Book Fair, she met up with school students who were not only excited to see the impressive lady but were seen prepping questions before her arrival in the hall.

Soha disclosed that she loved being a student and was considered a ‘nerd.’ She would write letters to her mom, who was busy shooting, during the period that schools were shut down due to strikes, saying that she missed school and wanted to go back to study. Her favorite subject was history.

“My advice to students would be that to never stop being a student. Life gets narrower as we start making decisions. In school, you have the freedom to decide what you want to learn and explore. The world is open for you. As you get older and pick your career, your life narrows down. Sometimes you have the freedom to choose, but lots of time parents and the society imposes what they expect from you,” remarked Soha Ali Khan.

“My dad taught me valuable lessons through his life. He wasn’t the type to yell or expound his values onto me, instead he would live his life in the manner that he would want me to live. As students you should be mindful about your choices. You should take the responsibility to ensure that you are honest to yourself and constantly work to improve yourself,” advised Soha Ali Khan.