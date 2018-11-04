Al Dhaid Club delegation visits SIBF

Sharjah24: A delegation of players from Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club visited the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) at its 37th edition to see the latest publications and various versions of the exhibition pavilions.
The players toured the exhibition, bought a large number of books and publications and participated in the workshops.
 
Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, said Sharjah International Book Fair has become a landmark and a cultural symbol for the UAE and Sharjah, thanks to the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, especially after the great achievement of choosing Sharjah as the World Book Capital of 2019.