Hussein Al Hammadi: Sharjah deserves ‘World Book Capital’ title 2019

"We should not look at the Sharjah International Book Fair because it is just an ordinary book fair," he said during an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”. "In fact, it represents a scientific and cultural event that benefits a large segment of society.

Al-Hammadi noted that the exhibition has received over 400,000 visitors during the past few days, with expectations in the coming days that the number will be more than that, added that this cultural scientific movement available in the Emirate of Sharjah allows others to benefit from this global event.

His Excellency concluded his statement said, “The Ministry of Education is honoured to be a strategic partner and supporter of the Sharjah International Book Fair and wish success to the emirate of Sharjah in 2019”.