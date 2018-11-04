Pride and fears for Uzbekistan's 'Louvre of the Steppes'

But having survived Soviet censorship and predatory foreign art dealers in the 1990s, some fear the world's second-largest collection of Russian avant-garde art, faces a fresh threat.

The Friends of Nukus Museum, a Dutch-registered charity that has provided thousands of dollars in support to the museum annually since 2001 is expected to disband at the end of this year.

The main reason, its chairman David Pearce told AFP, is an impasse over gifts donated to the museum including books and audio equipment more than three years ago that have disappeared.

The museum's new administration refused a request from AFP for an interview about the charity's claims.

End of an era

Doubts about the museum's new leadership have increased concerns for the state-run museum's remarkable collection.

Its unique trove of Russian avant-garde art from the first half of last century was assembled during the Soviet era at considerable personal risk by the collector Igor Savitsky.

The Savitsky collection captures a flowering movement later crushed by the Bolsheviks.

It may be housed in the remote town of Nukus -- population 300,000 -- but only the State Russian museum in Saint Petersburg has a larger collection of this kind of art, which was essentially forbidden under communism.

Concern for the collection was first sparked by the sacking in 2015 of the museum's director, Maranika Babanazarova, who had worked closely with The Friends of Nukus Museum.

Babanazarova was widely regarded as a scrupulous gatekeeper of the approximately 90,000 items at the museum which, as well as the avant-garde works, span Uzbek folk art and millennia-old archeological artefacts.

The end of her stewardship also severed an important link back to Savitsky, who had begged her to take over his position as director of the museum on his deathbed in 1984.

Today, few museum staff remember the man himself, but there are still some exceptions.

Valentina Sychyova, the museum's 71-year-old chief curator, first encountered Savitsky roaming the corridors of its original building in 1971.

Russian-born Sychyova was simply visiting relatives in the then-Soviet republic. But after an enthralling conversation, she ended up working for him, she told AFP.