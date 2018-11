Titled “Tale of Letters”, the poem reads:

Tale of letters meet in Sharjah

In the reign of Sultan, bounties profuse

In Sharjah, all loved ones assemble

On land of knowledge, an edifice so bright

So high, lofty its glory

Knowledge elevated, in the sky soars

Adults live prosperously at home

Children with utmost care engulfed

Here everything is unique

Sharjah, the peculiar centre of culture